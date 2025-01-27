Aregbesola’s Exit From APC: Fresh Details Emerge On Expulsion Letter

Fresh facts have emerged surrounding the recent withdrawal of former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and his supporters from the All Progressives Congress (APC), with revelations indicating that his decision was prompted by an official expulsion letter from the party.

Aregbesola’s strained relationship with the Osun APC dates back to the 2022 governorship election, where he and his faction openly opposed the re-election bid of his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Accusing Oyetola of betrayal, Aregbesola formed ‘The Osun Progressives (TOP)’, a pressure group that opposed Oyetola’s leadership and contributed to his defeat in the poll.

The faction later dissolved into a new caucus, ‘Omoluabi Progressives’, but the internal divisions within the party persisted.

In October 2024, the Osun APC suspended Aregbesola over allegations of anti-party activities. The resolution, signed by State Chairman Tajudeen Lawal, accused Aregbesola of creating a splinter faction that undermined party unity.

According to Vanguard, on January 24, 2025, the APC’s National Secretariat reportedly endorsed the expulsion, dispatching a letter to Aregbesola’s Ilesa residence via courier.

The January 7, 2025, letter officially informed him of his expulsion from the party.

The expulsion letter, signed by Osun APC Chairman Tajudeen Lawal and Secretary Kamoru Alao, read in part, “We write to formally bring to your attention the findings and resolution arising from the disciplinary process initiated concerning allegations of anti-party activities levelled against you by the Disciplinary Committee… SEC has resolved to accept the recommendation of your immediate expulsion from the All Progressives Congress.

“As a result, with the approval of your expulsion, you cease to be a member of APC. Consequently, you are not to hold yourself out as a member or act in any capacity on behalf of the Party in any manner whatsoever.”

While the letter acknowledged Aregbesola’s past contributions to the APC, it firmly instructed him to comply with the decision.

The Osun APC leadership asserted that Aregbesola’s actions had deepened internal divisions within the party.

“His influence on splinter factions and anti-party activities have created significant discord in the state chapter,” said a party official wh0 spoke with the platform.

Sources suggest that Aregbesola’s withdrawal from the APC and formation of a new political platform was a strategic move to save face after learning of the expulsion decision.