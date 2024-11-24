‘Lagos Will Not Serve Him’ – PDP Rejects Tinubu’s Son Alleged Governorship Ambition

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared its opposition to any attempt to position Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, as the next governor of Lagos State.

This follows recent endorsements of Seyi as a potential successor to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2027 elections by various groups.

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, in a statement issued in Owerri, Imo State, on Tuesday, suggested that Seyi could be welcomed to run for governor in Osun or Imo states, where his family reportedly has roots.

Similarly, a socio-political group, Friends of Seyi Tinubu, endorsed him, praising his “visionary leadership, intellect, empathy, and strategic acumen.”

However, the endorsements have sparked backlash.

In an interview with Punch, the spokesperson for the Lagos PDP, Hakeem Amode, rejected the idea of Seyi Tinubu becoming governor, describing it as unacceptable.

“Lagos will not serve him. Governorship is not a gift,” Amode said. “If the Tinubu camp thinks they can replicate the tactics used in states like Ondo and Edo, they will meet fierce resistance.”

Amode further noted that many Lagosians did not support Tinubu in the last presidential election, which he said was a clear indication that they would not endorse his son for the governorship.

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, however, dismissed the discussions as premature.

“It is too early to be discussing the 2027 elections,” he said, urging people to focus on supporting the current government.

He said, “We should rally behind the governor and the president now to advance development.”

Earlier, a prominent APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, also weighed in on the issue on his Facebook page.

“Who are these faceless people pushing Seyi Tinubu for Lagos Governor? This is a needless distraction. The real target is to bring down President Bola Tinubu. Ruling Lagos is not a job for amateurs,” he wrote.