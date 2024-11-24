‘I Am Not Aware Of Governors Threatening Lawmakers Over Tax Reform Bills’

Some federal lawmakers have denied reports that state governors threatened to deny them tickets for re-election in 2027 for supporting President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills currently under consideration in the National Assembly.

On Monday, November 18, 2024, the Deputy Spokesman for the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, alleged that certain governors warned lawmakers to withdraw support for the bills or risk losing their chances to contest in the next elections.

The Tax Reform Bills, transmitted to the National Assembly following recommendations by the Presidential Committee on Fiscal and Tax Reforms chaired by Taiwo Oyedele, propose a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s tax laws to improve fiscal governance.

They include the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, which is expected to provide the fiscal framework for taxation in the country, and the Tax Administration Bill, which will provide a clear and concise legal framework for all taxes in the country and reduce disputes.

Others are the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, which will repeal the Federal Inland Revenue Service Act and establish the Nigeria Revenue Service, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill, which will create a tax tribunal and a tax ombudsman.

On October 29, 2024, governors of the 19 northern states rejected the proposed derivation-based model for Value Added Tax (VAT) distribution, arguing it would disadvantage their region compared to the South.

Subsequently, the 36 state governors collectively opposed the bills, demanding their withdrawal to allow for further consultations.

While Agbese had earlier claimed lawmakers were under pressure, some legislators have dismissed these allegations as baseless.

Agbese, while speaking to Punch on Friday, said the threat against lawmakers was real.

“This has become more than a threat,” he added.

But his colleagues, in separate interviews with Punch, said governors were becoming advocates of the reform bills.

The member representing Ehime Mbano/Ihitte/Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo State, Chike Okafor, said, “I am not aware of some governors threatening to deny their lawmakers return tickets if they support the tax bills. I am from Imo State and a member of the All Progressives Congress, the same party as my governor. I work closely with him. I can confirm that he hasn’t asked us the lawmakers from Imo State not to support the tax bills.

“Don’t forget that he was a consummate lawmaker, having served two unbroken terms in the Senate. Again, don’t forget that he’s the Chairman of the Progressive Governor’s Forum.”

Also, the lawmaker representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Babajimi Benson, said governors who were likely to oppose the proposed reforms were those who had not taken time to go through their contents.

“If any governor that has read this bill decides to deny a lawmaker his or her return ticket, it means the governor has not read the bill extensively. But I believe most governors have read the bill and are now in full support of it. I am in full support of this bill because it’s a game-changer and progressive. It redistributes wealth, and leaves no state behind,” Babajimi said.

On his part, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and lawmaker from Niger State, Joshua Gana, played down any threat from state governors, adding that God determines who becomes a leader at any point in time.

“God Almighty raises men into leadership positions in every nation. There’s no threat to any lawmaker on the 2027 ticket to return elected. We are the people’s representatives who will only do what is in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians,” Gana said.

Similarly, a member of the Labour Party from Abia State, Alex Ikwechegh, doubted the possibility of any governor opposed to the bills.

“I’m not aware of this and I don’t think my governor is on that path,” he said.

The bills are expected to be debated by lawmakers in both the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday, November 26 plenary sessions.