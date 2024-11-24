Anambra Governorship: No Agreement On Power Rotation – APC’s Paul Chukwuma

A former National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and aspirant for the party’s ticket in next year’s governorship election in Anambra State, Paul Chukwuma, has dismissed claims of a power rotation agreement among the state’s senatorial zones for the governorship seat.

Chukwuma made the assertion during a media parley at his country home in the Nneyi Umueri community, Anambra East Local Government Area, on Sunday.

He described the current zoning narrative as an arrangement unique to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which has governed the state since 2006.

Chukwuma, a long-time APC stalwart, emphasized that his party has no such power-sharing formula and remains focused on taking over leadership in Anambra during the upcoming election. He accused those advocating zoning of exploiting the narrative to manipulate sentimental politicians.

Criticizing the current administration under Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Chukwuma decried what he described as the state’s governance failures.

The APC governorship hopeful expressed confidence in his ability to address these challenges and provide solutions to steer the state toward progress.

“I’ve presented myself for the service of the people with a clear-cut blueprint on how to turn around the state in a positive light. My administration will do everything, including the provision of security within the ambit of the law, shunning every element of nepotism and adopting a holistic approach to security issues in the state,” he stated.