Your Role Is Not To Target Innocent Citizens – Gov Aliyu Warns Hisbah

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, has warned members of the state’s Hisbah Corps against exploiting innocent citizens.

Governor Aliyu reminded members of the Hisbah Corps that they must operate within the law establishing their operation and ensure they do not contravene the nation’s existing laws.

Aliyu said this on Friday while inaugurating the re-established Sokoto State Hisbah Corps to reduce societal decay and vices within the state.

He promised that the activities of the Hisbah would be monitored to ensure strict compliance with the laws that govern its establishment.

“The Hisbah board is not intended to replace the conventional security agencies, but rather to complement their efforts in safeguarding the lives and property of the people in the state.

“The Hisbah board operates under legal authority and is empowered to make arrests, subsequently handing over suspects to the police for prosecution before a Shari’a Court.

“We will continue to monitor the activities of the corps to ensure strict compliance with the laws that govern its establishment,” Governor Aliyu said.

While gifting patrol vehicles, motorcycles and other tools for operations to the Corps, the Governor stated, “We will soon be establishing local government offices for the board“.

“I, therefore, appeal for the support and cooperation of the people of the state to enable the re-established Hisbah to effectively carry out its responsibilities,” he added.