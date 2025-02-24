DHQ Mum, Residents Panic As Notorious Bandit Leader, Bello Turji Returns

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has remained silent on the reappearance of terrorist kingpin Bello Turji, whose return has sparked fear among Sokoto State residents.

Naija News reports that in January 2025, the military announced the killing of Aminu Kanawa, Turji’s second-in-command, along with 31 other fighters and Turji’s son during counterterrorism operations. The DHQ also reported that troops inflicted serious injuries on Turji’s close associates, including his younger brother.

The military further stated that Turji fled during one of the operations, describing him as a coward for abandoning his son and fighters during the attack.

However, recent reports suggest that Turji has resurfaced in Sokoto State, imposing levies on villages and establishing a new base.

Turji’s Return and Growing Fear Among Residents

A Sokoto State House of Assembly member representing Sabon Birni Local Government, Aminu Boza, confirmed Turji’s return.

“Bello Turji is currently in the Isa and Sabon Birni axis of Sokoto. He has even imposed a ₦25 million levy per village in some communities,” Boza told journalists.

According to Boza, Turji has set up a new camp in the forests of Isa Local Government Area, where he continues to collect taxes from locals, worsening the already dire security situation.

Residents have expressed heightened fear and anxiety, given the history of attacks, kidnappings, and banditry associated with Turji’s group in Sokoto and neighboring states.

Military Yet to Respond

According to The PUNCH, efforts to obtain a response from the Director of Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, on the military’s next steps have been unsuccessful.

Calls and messages sent from Thursday through Sunday have not been answered, leaving residents uncertain about what action will be taken against Turji’s renewed presence.