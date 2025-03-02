Ramadan: Kano Hisbah Allegedly Arrest Youths For Refusing To Fast

The Kano State command of the Islamic Sharia police, popularly known as Hisbah, has reportedly detained several young men for allegedly failing to observe the Ramadan fast on the inaugural day of the holy month.

According to Daily Post, the Deputy Commander General of the Board, Dr. Mujahideen Abubakar, confirmed the detentions to reporters in the state.

He indicated that the individuals were taken into custody during routine patrols carried out by Hisbah officers across various areas of the Kano metropolis.

In addition, the board apprehended approximately 60 individuals for sporting “indecent haircuts,” which contravenes Islamic law and local cultural standards.

Moreover, Hisbah officials detained several commercial tricycle (keke napep) drivers for allegedly transporting male and female passengers together in their vehicles, a practice that the board has declared intolerable.

The Board has pledged to maintain its patrols to ensure rigorous compliance with Sharia law throughout the month of Ramadan.

Earlier, the Government of Katsina State under Governor Dikko Umar Radda announced the closure of all schools in the state for the Ramadan fast.

Naija News reports that all primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state were affected by the announcement.

In a statement on Thursday, the Katsina Hisbah Board warned private schools in the state against contravening the government’s order.

Hisbah’s Commander-General said that private lessons are not allowed to be held during the Ramadan fast.

“In accordance with Katsina State Government’s directive, all private schools are required to close for the Ramadan period to allow pupils to fully observe the holy month. The directives include extra lesson please.

“The Hisbah Board urges all school proprietors to strictly comply with this directive. Non-compliance will not be tolerated.

“May Allah accept our fast and grant us His blessings,” it read.