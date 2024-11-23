President Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After G20 Summit In Brazil

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Nigeria following his participation in the G20 Leaders’ Summit held in Brazil.

Naija News reports that Tinubu arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, late Saturday, where he was received by government officials and other dignitaries.

The president departed the Galeão Air Force Base in Rio de Janeiro earlier on Saturday after attending the summit, where he expressed Nigeria’s commitment to the global fight against hunger and poverty.

During the summit, President Tinubu engaged in bilateral discussions with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Georgieva commended the president’s economic reforms, while Tinubu highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to tackle pressing issues such as education and economic inclusion.

“We have too many children out of school, and education is the key to breaking the cycle of hunger and poverty. We are developing incentives to keep children in school and need your support to achieve this,” Tinubu stated.

He also emphasized the government’s efforts to expand the tax base without increasing the burden on citizens, aiming for inclusive economic growth.

Accompanying the president to the summit were several high-ranking officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; the Minister of Livestock Development; and the Minister of Arts, Tourism, Culture, and Creativity.

The G20 comprises 19 countries—Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye, the UK, the US—alongside the European Union.