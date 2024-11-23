Police Avert Bomb Blast In Borno, Recover Eight Explosive Devices

The Borno State Police Command has disclosed that a quick response from its operatives based on alarms raised by members of the public, resulted in the neutralization of bomb threats in the state.

A statement on Saturday by the Borno State Police Command confirmed that its operatives neutralised potential threats in Maiduguri after recovering eight unexploded ordnance (UXOs) in Dala and Gwange areas.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Borno State Police Command, ASP Grace Michael, said residents had earlier raised distress calls about suspicious objects on November 22, 2024.

Michael stated that at around 8:43 am, residents of Dala-Abuja Talakawa area discovered unidentified objects near an uncompleted building.

In response, the Police deployed its Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Base 13 team, which safely retrieved six projectiles and an unexploded mortar bomb.

Again, at about 1pm, the Police got a similar report from the Gwange area with the EOD-CBRN team recovering an unexploded hand grenade along the riverbank.

The Borno Police Deputy PRO said all recovered items have been moved to a secure facility for safe disposal, and residents are assured of their safety.

“The safety of the public remains our utmost priority. We encourage everyone to report suspicious items or activities to law enforcement immediately,” she stated.

The Borno State Police Command also commended the public for promptly reporting their suspicions.

It added that the discovered explosive devices were washed up during the recent devastating floods which rocked Borno State.

The statement read, “Preliminary investigations suggest that the ordnance were displaced and washed ashore by recent devastating floods in the state.

“The police command has since conducted Explosive Ordnance Risk Awareness (EORE) training for residents of both communities, educating them on safety measures.