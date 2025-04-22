‘Controversial Inmate Who Creates Trouble’ – Intelligence Sources Speak On Maiduguri Prison ‘Explosion’, Charles Okah’s Condition

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed reports of a bomb explosion at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre (MaSCC) in Maiduguri, clarifying that the incident involving detainee Charles Okah was a self-inflicted false alarm.

Intelligence sources confirmed to Leadership that, contrary to circulating rumors, no bomb blast occurred at the facility on Sunday night.

Authorities revealed that Charles Okah allegedly set fire to his mattress using a box of matches, deliberately attempting to cause panic within the prison.

“He lit up his bed and immediately began shouting from the window that there was a fire,” an official explained. “When officers arrived, we found the mattress burning and quickly extinguished the fire.” The quick response from the officers prevented further damage to the cell or the facility.

Following the incident, a search of Okah’s cell uncovered the box of matches. He was subsequently taken to the prison clinic for medical evaluation and is currently recovering. The damaged mattress has been replaced.

“There is no evidence of any explosive device, and there was no external breach or attack on the facility,” the official stressed. “If there had been a bomb blast in Okah’s cell, how come nothing happened to him? He is still screaming that there was a fire in his cell.”

The NCoS also dispelled rumors that night-duty officers were absent, affirming that personnel responded promptly to manage the situation and ensure the safety of other inmates.

Authorities further explained that Okah obtained the matches during his permitted attendance at church service due to the Easter celebration, which may have provided an opportunity for him to acquire the matches used to set the bed on fire.

Officials described Okah as a “controversial inmate who frequently creates trouble and problems.”