Independence Day Bomber In Critical Condition After Maiduguri Explosion

A high-profile inmate at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre (MaSCC) in Maiduguri, Charles Okah, is in critical condition following a suspected bomb explosion late Sunday night, April 20, 2025.

The explosion, which occurred around 9 p.m., is being treated by insiders as an attempted assassination. Okah, found unconscious in his cell early Monday morning, is said to have suffered severe smoke inhalation and possibly serious burns.

Emergency personnel removed Okah from the debris around 6 a.m. on Monday. Although he remains alive, he remains unconscious and in a life-threatening condition. Paramedics at the custodial centre are working to stabilize him, and plans are underway to transfer him to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for specialized treatment.

Security sources confirmed to SaharaReporters that a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera with night vision, positioned near the cells, may have captured footage of the individual responsible for planting the explosive device. Investigations are ongoing, though the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Some reports suggest the explosion may be connected to a recent discovery made during a routine cell search on Monday, April 14. During the search, personnel from the Armed Squad Unit allegedly found a draft letter written by Okah, which exposed claims of staged deaths within the prison system. The letter, which was addressed to the Borno State Attorney General, may have played a role in the explosion, according to SaharaReporters.

There are also suspicions that elements within the high command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) may be complicit in the incident, aiming to silence Okah before a scheduled investigation into corruption within Maiduguri’s custodial centres could take place.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the explosion or Okah’s current medical condition.

Charles Okah, brother of Henry Okah, has been serving a prison sentence for his involvement in the 2010 Independence Day bombings in Abuja. His incarceration has long been a subject of public scrutiny and controversy.

Earlier reports from SaharaReporters confirmed the explosion and subsequent fire in Okah’s solitary confinement cell, where he had been held since mid-March. Eyewitnesses reported heavy smoke emanating from the cell, and Okah’s screams echoed throughout the compound as he allegedly shouted that the explosive device had been thrown into his cell.