Plateau, Benue Killings: Tinubu To Meet NSA Ribadu, Service Chiefs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to meet with Nigeria’s service chiefs upon his return to Abuja to discuss the escalating violence and killings in Plateau, Benue, and other parts of the country.

Naija News reports that this comes after his two-week working visit to Paris and London.

The President arrived back in Abuja on Monday night after spending 18 days abroad. The Air Force 001 aircraft carrying him touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 9:50 pm, according to the State House media office.

Since President Tinubu’s departure on April 2, over 120 locals have been killed by armed assailants, with homes burned and approximately 3,000 people displaced despite the ongoing presence of security forces.

In Benue, twin assaults in Logo and Gbagir have left at least 56 people dead, and the attacks have been blamed on armed herders.

Multiple sources confirmed that President Tinubu is deeply concerned about the worsening security situation and is scheduled to meet with the service chiefs, as well as National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, to discuss the violence and outline strategies to address it.

A top functionary privy to the plans told The PUNCH, “The President will certainly meet the service chiefs to review the security situation across the country and the flash points of Plateau, Benue, and Borno. He has been receiving security briefings while away and has been giving directives to the security chiefs. So, he will meet with his security chiefs and ministers too.”