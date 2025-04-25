Boko Haram: Gov Zulum Raises Fresh Security Alert

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has again raised alarm regarding the reorganisation of Boko Haram militants in the Tumbus regions of Lake Chad and the Mandara hills within the Sambisa forest.

Naija News reports that Zulum made this statement in Maiduguri on Friday during a visit from the Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and other senior military officials.

While the governor recognised the military’s contributions to addressing the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno and the Northeast, he also pointed out a recent decline in their operational effectiveness.

“What we are facing now is that we do military exercises/operations, and after some time, we disengage. The Boko Haram and ISWAP members will again come and take over those areas that were hitherto regained,” Zulum said.

He explained that the Boko Haram terrorists are freely breeding in Tumbus water areas on lake Chad without much effort by the military to dislodge them.

“There was never a time since the insurgency started that operations were conducted on the shores of the Tumbus in Lake Chad. And, it has been a breeding ground for the insurgents. They can get money, livelihoods and everything in that water.

“So there is a need for us to see how military operations should be conducted in the waterway because all the terrorists that are operating in the northwest, North Central, northeast will return to the Sahel and Tumbus in the lake Chad for their livelihoods. This is something that needs to be done,” the Borno State Governor said.

Zulum stressed that among the problems faced in the state was a lack of alluded manpower covering the Timbuktu triangle, Tumbus, Mandara hills and the porous Nigerian borders to Sahelian states.

“Manpower is very essential, while I was aware of the constraints of the Nigerian army, because right now you are everywhere in Nigeria. The Northeast, Northwest and North Central as well as southern Nigeria. I’m aware of your limitations.

“But still considering the northeastern region, the Nigerian army should look into the possibility of sending more trained manpower. There is a difference between Boko Haram ISWAP, and bandits.

“ISWAP and Boko Haram are terrorists getting support internationally, and looking at our porous borders remain infiltrated through the Sahel, which is our major problem.

“If the Sahel is not secured, Nigeria will never be secured. So there is a need for us to fortify the security situation in the Sahel with a view to ending the crisis in the entire nation.

“So we need manpower, and in terms of military operations, the operation should be a continuous exercise,” he said.

Zulum appealed to the defence minister to deploy more tracked military tanks, MRAPS, and all corresponding ammunition to Borno for a successful operation.

“I believe these are some of the things that the MNJTF, the theatre commander and military formations will request from you people.

“Then, in terms of the air force, we need air support. I know the kind of constraints you face accessing fighter helicopters and others, but attack helicopters are very important in these areas, and drones are also very important.

“The last attack that happened in Wulgo, carried out by ISWAP and Boko Haram, a confirmed statement said it was carried out with the support of armed drones. They hit the MNJTF with drones.

“This is the time for the Nigerian military to rise again and procure sophisticated drones and anti-drone equipment so that we get rid of these problems.

“While you are working towards kinetic measures, you should consider the non-kinetic approach, which is very important. Borno State has, within the last three years, received more than 300,000 repentant Boko Haram, and not all of them are fighters. Some of them are farmers,” he said.

Zulum expressed optimism that the security situation in the state will improve very soon, while assuring every support and collaboration to the military to end the Boko Haram insurgency.

“I also want to use this opportunity to commend the federal government of Nigeria, and the service chiefs for all the support they are rendering to the good people of Borno State.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend the theatre commander as well as his GOC 7div and sector 3 for their continued support to ending the insurgency,” he added.

Tinubu Has Given Us Directive To Ensure Adequate Provision Towards Stopping The Ugly Tide – Badaru

In his remarks, the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, assured that the Federal Government will provide additional military support to address the security challenges in Borno and the northeast.

He stressed that President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive towards fighting insurgency in the region.

“This powerful team from the defence sector is here, the Chief of Defence Staff himself, the two commanders, both outgoing and incoming, and representatives of all the service chiefs.

“We are here this afternoon, Your Excellency, to engage our team here and find out what their requirements are, so as to stop the new trend of insecurity we have been seeing in Borno State and the North-east.

“Ours is to find out what they need in terms of men and equipment. The President has given us the directive to make sure we provide everything required to stop this ugly tide.

“We know that Borno State has enjoyed relative peace for some time now due to your determination, and people have returned to their towns and villages to rebuild their lives,” he said.

He assured that the recent security challenges threatening the peace gained over the years will be surmounted.

“We are here to engage you and the state on what advice and guidance you might have for the Armed Forces.

“We believe your suggestions and ideas will help us further strengthen our strategies and tactics on how to end the insecurity,” the minister added.