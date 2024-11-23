NLC Insists On December 1 Deadline For New Minimum Wage Implementation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has maintained its ultimatum to state governors to implement the new ₦70,000 minimum wage by December 1, 2024, warning that no extension will be granted.

Confirming the stance, the NLC’s Head of Protocol and Public Relations, Benson Upah, told Saturday PUNCH in Abuja, “Yes, the ultimatum still stands. Nothing has changed.”

The deadline, issued earlier this month, has prompted several state governments to hasten their negotiations with labour unions in a bid to meet the requirements.

In Sokoto State, Deputy Governor Alhaji Idris Gobir assured the state chapter of the NLC that the government is committed to implementing the wage adjustment.

“Go and bring your proposal for the new minimum wage implementation, and I assure you that I will facilitate the process of quick harmonization,” Gobir said during a meeting with labour representatives.

The Sokoto NLC Chairman, Abdullahi Jungul, commended the government’s willingness to engage, urging workers to remain calm as the union promptly submitted its proposal.

Similarly, Zamfara State announced plans to commence payment of the new minimum wage once an ongoing verification of workers aimed at eliminating ghost workers is completed.

The state previously failed to implement the 2019 ₦30,000 minimum wage under former Governor Bello Matawalle.

In Taraba State, the government has approved the implementation of the ₦70,000 minimum wage with effect from November 2024.

The state’s Head of Service, Paul Maigida, said, “His Excellency, the Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, has approved the implementation of the new minimum wage for workers in Taraba State.”

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang also approved the immediate implementation of the ₦70,000 minimum wage following an agreement with the Committee on Consequential Adjustment on Salaries.

In Cross River State, negotiations between the government and workers are ongoing, with no resolution yet in sight.

In Imo State, the government has remained silent on the issue, while in Osun State, the committee on minimum wage has yet to finalize any package for workers.

The National Vice President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Tommy Etim, said the union is closely observing developments across states to ensure compliance.

“State governments must act swiftly to avoid industrial action. The rising inflation leaves no room for delays in implementing the new wage,” Etim said.