President Tinubu, Wife Depart Brazil After G20 Summit [Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Oluremi have departed Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, after participating in the 2024 G-20 leaders’ summit.

Naija News reports that Tinubu and his entourage took off from Galeao Air Force Base, Rio at 10:30 am (local time), on Saturday.

While in Rio de Janeiro, Tinubu expressed Nigeria’s readiness to represent Africa in the United Nations Security Council.

He called on the council to reflect global diversity by allocating two permanent seats to Africa, as Nigeria “stands ready and willing to serve as a representative of Africa in this capacity.”

At the summit, President Tinubu lauded the global alliance against hunger and poverty and described the Alliance as a significant milestone in eradicating global hunger and poverty.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, the Nigerian Leader also held bilateral talks with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who commended the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms and the positive indicators.

President Tinubu also presided over the signing of a $2.5 billion Letter of Intent between the Nigerian government and JBS S.A., a Brazilian company and one of the top three largest meat processing companies ggloballyl.

The G20 summit, hosted by Brazilian President Lula da Silva, focused on the theme, “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet.” Discussions addressed sustainable development in economic, social, and environmental dimensions, global governance reforms, climate change, and the digital economy.

The Brazilian presidency prioritized topics such as the Israel–Hamas conflict and geopolitical tensions between the United States and China. The outcome of the presidency’s year-long efforts will be formalized at the summit.

The G20 comprises 19 member countries, including Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the UK, and the US, along with the European Union.

The African Union and European Union were invited to the summit, marking Nigeria’s participation in line with President Da Silva’s commitment to addressing food security and eradicating extreme poverty by 2030.