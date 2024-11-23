EPL: Tottenham Beats Man City 4-0 As Pep Guardiola Records Worst Career Defeat

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, experienced the most significant loss of his coaching career as his team fell 4-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

Naija News reports that the reigning Premier League champions were beaten ‘black and blue’ in their home ground on Saturday evening.

Man City entered the weekend’s match having already suffered four consecutive defeats before facing the North London club.

James Maddison netted two goals in the first half, paving the way for Spurs’ remarkable victory.

Pedro Porro added a third goal, and Brennan Johnson capped off the scoring late in the match.

This outcome leaves City in second place with 23 points, potentially trailing Liverpool by eight points by the conclusion of this Game Week.

Guardiola will lead his squad to Anfield for their next match next weekend.