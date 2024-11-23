Aiyedatiwa: Labour Party, NNPP, APGA, 10 Other Parties Back Ondo Gubernatorial Election Results

Candidates from political parties that participated in the recent Ondo State governorship election have expressed their acceptance of the election results and pledged to support Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in fostering the state’s development.

During a meeting held on Friday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Akure, the state capital, the candidates, along with their party chairmen, affirmed their commitment to collaborate with the governor to build a prosperous Ondo State.

Representatives from 13 political parties, including Accord (A), Action Alliance (AA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), All People’s Party (APP), African Democratic Party (ADP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), Youth Party (YP), Young People’s Party (YPP), Boot Party (BP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to extend a hand of fellowship to all opposition parties for the collective good of the state.

In response, Governor Aiyedatiwa thanked the candidates and their party leaders for their readiness to support his administration, emphasizing that their cooperation would not be taken for granted.

He reiterated his commitment to inclusive governance, ensuring that no political party would be excluded from contributing to the state’s progress.

The governor called on all stakeholders to join hands in fulfilling the shared responsibility of developing Ondo State, pledging to maintain a government that prioritizes inclusivity and collaboration.