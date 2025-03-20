Your Sloppiness In Handling Insecurity Shows Your Lack Of Competence – Ajayi Blasts Aiyedatiwa

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has accused incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of failing to address the insecurity situation in the State.

Ajayi argued that the recent security situation in the state were due to the ill-preparedness of the governor.

Speaking via a statement, he advised Aiyedatiwa to seek help in resolving the security crisis.

Ajayi, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the last governorship election in the state, stressed this following the surge in the killing of farmers in the state.

According to him, the governor should endeavour to revamp the Amotekun Corps, as well as put in place the necessary measures to curb the situation.

He said, “Let me underscore the fact that the security challenge confronting Ondo State is not an entirely new development, but governments before the present have adeptly managed this odious crisis and disallowed it to fester to the level it is today.

“While I condemn the sloppiness and lethargy with which Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is conducting the affairs of our state, it completely underscores his ill-preparedness and incompetence to be in the saddle.

“The need to take full grip of this crisis cannot be delayed a day longer, I therefore call on the Governor to seek help and take actions that will take Ondo State back from the grip of invading bandits forthwith.

“Due to the fact that Mr Governor takes over a billion naira as a security vote, it is time to make the administration of this fund bear results in the interest of the State; we the people do not deserve anything less.”