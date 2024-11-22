Paul Merson Predicts Premier League Matchday 12 Fixtures

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has made his predictions for the upcoming Premier League matchday 12, which is set to take place this weekend.

The Premier League matchday 12 kicks off on Saturday afternoon, November 23, with Leicester City facing Chelsea at the King Power Stadium. This early kick-off is expected to draw a lot of attention as both teams look to secure vital points in the league.

Later in the day, Arsenal will take on Nottingham Forest at the iconic Emirates Stadium in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. The Gunners will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage as they aim to maintain their push for the top of the table.

Simultaneously, Manchester City will host their rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium. This clash of two top teams is always highly anticipated and could have significant implications for the title race.

On Sunday, football fans can look forward to another exciting matchup as Southampton welcomes Liverpool to St Mary’s Stadium. The Reds will be eager to continue their pursuit of league glory against a struggling Saints side.

Finally, Manchester United will face Ipswich Town in an away encounter that will test their mettle as they aim to secure important points on the road.

Below is Paul Merson’s Prediction Ahead of the 2024-2025 Premier League Matchday 12:

1. Leicester City 0 – 3 Chelsea: Merson believes Chelsea will dominate the match and secure a convincing win.

2. Fulham 2 – 0 Wolves: He predicts a solid performance from Fulham, leading them to a clean-sheet victory over Wolves.

3. Everton 0 – 1 Brentford: Merson sees a closely-fought contest, with Brentford sneaking past Everton for a narrow win.

4. Arsenal 3 – 1 Nottingham Forest: He expects Arsenal to showcase their attacking prowess, outscoring Forest comfortably.

5. Bournemouth 2 – 2 Brighton & Hove Albion: A competitive match is anticipated, resulting in a draw as both teams find the net.

6. Aston Villa 2 – 0 Crystal Palace: Merson predicts a controlled performance from Aston Villa, sealing a win with a clean sheet.

7. Manchester City 2 – 1 Tottenham Hotspur: He believes that Man City will edge out Spurs in a tightly contested battle.

8. Southampton 0 – 3 Liverpool: Merson foresees a dominant display by Liverpool, taking all three points without conceding.

9. Ipswich Town 1 – 2 Manchester United: He predicts a challenging match for United, but anticipates they will come away with a hard-fought victory.

10. Newcastle United 3 – 0 West Ham United: A resounding win is expected for Newcastle as they look to assert their dominance at home.