‘My God Will Fight For Me’ – Yemi Alade Blows Hot, Accuses Popular Media Organisations Of Blacklisting Her

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has slammed popular media organisations, Cool FM and Clout Africa for backlisting and refusing to forgive her.

Naija News reports that the Grammy-nominated singer, in a post via her X handle, said that Cool FM and Clout Africa dropped her music catalogue after she failed to attend their event.

Yemi Alade said she had reached out to apologise to the bosses, but they feel like small gods and have refused to let go of the issue.

The ‘Tomorrow’ crooner added that it had been a year since the media organisations had issues with her.

She wrote, “Take down my whole catalog from your stations @CoolFMNigeria and @cloutafrica …. God go still give me food. You’re beefing an artist for 1 full year, over your event. I didn’t go, too. I apologised and even called your oga him dey form oga no even reply my text.

“My team and I have traveled round the world met with President’s and many important people in the world …. if there is a problem we resolve but @CoolFMNigeria and @cloutafrica dey form say dem no dey forgive for free show?

“My God will fight for me, and I will hold my peace. Since December 2023 … I personally reached out in January….. still, you are refusing to play my music and give my team a hard time. YOU’RE NOT GATE KEEPERS, and YOU ARE NOT GOD Mr Serge Noujaim and Mr Joseph Adamu …. MY GOD WILL FUSTRATE YOU ALL. @coolfmlagos @cloutafrica.

“The common decency to reach out and clear out any misunderstanding borne out of sheer carelessness on your path for a whole year and your next move is to place an embargo on my songs? Remove my whole catalogue @CoolFMNigeria.”