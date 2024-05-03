Stop Downplaying Afrobeats, It Is Hypocritical – Yemi Alade Slams Colleagues

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has accused her colleagues of downplaying the Afrobeats genre.

The singer argued that while it is acceptable for artists to denounce Afrobeats especially if they feel it doesn’t define their art, it is hypocritical for them to downplay the genre.

Alade insisted that Afrobeats has contributed to every Nigerian artist’s development.

Speaking via her X handle, she wrote, “I don’t see anything wrong in informing your listeners of the genre of music an artist makes especially when you feel it doesn’t define your art.

“Just Announce your Genre in peace. Downplaying the role Afrobeats has played in every artist’s development is hypocrisy.”

The singer’s outburst is coming against the backdrop of some Nigerian singers, including Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, denouncing the Afrobeats genre.

They all claimed that they ditched the genre because all African artists boxed into Afrobeats regardless of their musical styles.

‘Stupidity At Its Peak’ – Yemi Alade Reacts To Reports Of Being Sexually Harassed

Meanwhile, Yemi Alade, has debunked reports making rounds about being sexually harassed in the music industry and her inability to secure awards.

Naija News reports that viral reports online alleged that the ‘Johnny’ crooner had failed to earn any awards in the music industry over her refusal to sleep with men.

In a post via Instagram, the singer described the reports as stupidity at its peak and unintelligent write-up.

Yemi Alade clarified she never granted any interview regarding the news making rounds, adding that the reports are from mongers of false news.

She wrote, “So y’all gon start creating false stories every time you get bored? SMH! Stupidity at its peak! Very unintelligent write-up.

“When I read the interview that Yemi Alade recently did, I was like “Wow, Yemi Alade don suffer”. Mtchewwwwww get a job stupíd rumor mongers of false news.

“Unintelligent excuse for a bug with phone!! Aka dùmb blogger.”