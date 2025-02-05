Grammy: You Won My Heart, You’re A Queen – Chiwetalu Agu Hails Yemi Alade

Legendary Nollywood actor, Chief Chiwetalu Agu, has commended Nigerian musician, Yemi Alade, for her outfit during the Grammy Awards night.

Naija News reports that Chief Agu said not only did the ‘Johnny’ crooner represent Africa with her Grammy nomination, she put Africa on world stage through he attire.

In a video, on his Facebook handle, the Enugu-born legendary actor described the ‘Tomorrow’ crooner as a beautiful queen and role model worthy of emulation.

His words: “Yemi Alade, you are a queen. The queen you think you are. She may not have won the Grammy, but she clearly won my heart. If there’s nobody to say it, I, Chief Chiwetalu, will give you your flowers.

“Not only did she represent Afrobeat, but she also represented the African culture. Through her attire at the Grammys Award, she is putting the African culture on the world map. Her outfit was screaming, ‘I did not come to impress you, I know my roots’. We talk about how decent and natural she has been as an artist. Or how beautiful she is as a woman. Body is tea. How talented, disciplined, reserved, established, and humble she is as a lady.

“Yemi, keep on being the role model you are to so many young girls. Chief Chiwetala admires and loves you so much. I pray you find your Johnny at the right time.”