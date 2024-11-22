Latest Petrol Price Hike News, Update On Fuel Scarcity For November 22nd, 2024

As Nigerians continue to groan over the recent increase in fuel prices by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Naija News brings you the latest update on petrol scarcity, fuel price increase and Govt/citizens’ reactions.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has said Nigeria’s crude oil output would be boosted by 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) with new NNPC/First E&P storage facility.

Senator Heineken Lokpobiri said with the new Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility, operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and First E&P Joint Venture (JV) on OML 83/85, known as ‘Abigail Joseph’, Nigeria’s crude oil output target has gotten a new boost.

Senator Lokpobiri stated this on Wednesday, during an inspection of the facility in Bayelsa State.

A statement from Lokpobiri’s spokesperson, Nneamaka Okafor, said the Minister applauded the facility’s progress and its ambitious production goals.

Currently producing 60,000 barrels per day, the FPSO, Lokpobiri explained, was on track to achieving 70,000 bpd in the near term, with plans to scale up to 100,000 bpd in the near future.

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has requested that a Federal High Court in Abuja dismiss a lawsuit initiated by Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, labeling it as lacking merit.

In a preliminary objection submitted by its legal team, led by Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, to Justice Inyang Ekwo, NNPCL contended that the lawsuit is premature.

The application, referenced as FHC/ABJ/CS/1324/2024 and filed on November 15, seeks two specific orders: one to dismiss the case due to lack of jurisdiction and, alternatively, to remove NNPCL’s name from the proceedings.

NNPCL presented a six-point argument asserting that Dangote Refinery does not have the standing to bring the case forward.