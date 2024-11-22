Gunmen Kidnap Three Relatives Of A Journalist In Kogi

Gunmen have taken three family members of Mallam Ahmed Tahir Ajobe, a former editor at Daily Trust, hostage, demanding a ransom of ₦50 million for their safe return.

The abducted individuals, which include one male and two females—one of whom is Ajobe’s younger sister, Halimtu-Sadiya Tahir—were seized on Thursday evening along the deteriorating Ankpa-Adoka-Makurdi road in Awo, located in the Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to sources, the victims were on their way back from a local market where they had gone to buy supplies for a seven-day prayer ceremony in honour of their deceased mother, Malama Aishetu Tahir, who died on Sunday after a lengthy illness.

A family acquaintance provided further information about the incident, confirming the ransom request.

“The kidnappers contacted the family on Friday afternoon, requesting ₦50 million. Negotiations are ongoing, but no ransom has been paid yet, and the victims remain in captivity,” the source said.

Upon being contacted, William Aya, the Public Relations Officer for the Kogi State Police, verified the occurrence of the abduction.

According to Vanguard, Aya indicated that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the vicinity had dispatched officers to pursue the offenders and ensure the victims’ safe return.

Furthermore, Police Commissioner Bethrand Onuoha has mandated the deployment of tactical units to enhance rescue operations. Aya reassured the community that all necessary actions would be undertaken to facilitate the victims’ release and to hold the perpetrators accountable.

This incident highlights the escalating security issues confronting residents in various regions of Kogi State.