Natasha: Arewa Youths Accuse INEC Of Compromising Recall Process

The Arewa Youths Progressives Assembly (AYPA) has issued a stern warning to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stating that it will be closely monitoring the commission’s actions regarding the ongoing recall process targeting Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

They accused the electoral body of compromising the electoral process in the recall process initiated against the embattled lawmaker.

The group warned that Nigerians are closely watching INEC’s actions and that the commission’s integrity is under scrutiny.

This accusation comes amid allegations of electoral irregularities, including a viral video showing politicians mass-signing signatures purported to be from Senator Natasha’s constituents.

However, addressing journalists on Tuesday, the national president of Arewa Youths Progressives Assembly, Shuaibu Usman, accused INEC of always compromising the electoral process in Kogi state.

Usman, who recalled how results of the last governorship election in the state emerged even before the exercise commenced, urged the commission to redeem itself.

He said: “Kogi parades as a worst example when it comes to INEC conduct of election in Nigeria. We have not forgotten how many credible organisations, including Yiaga Africa, raised the alarm of the electoral heist that went on during the last governorship election in the state.

“So, INEC has been notorious for providing a thriving ground for politicians in Kogi state to mess up the country’s electoral system.

“The same people are at it again, this time hiding under the guise of a recall process against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. With their Kogi magic, they quickly manufactured over 250,000 signatures, whereas the entire voters during the main election stood at 120,000.”