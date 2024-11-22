Gov Aliyu Re-Establishes Hisbah, Sends Stern Warning To Commission

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has re-established the State Hisbah Commission and inaugurated its headquarters.

He, however, warned personnel to respect fundamental human rights while remaining focused and steadfast in their duties.

Speaking during the inauguration, the governor stated that the activities of the commission would be closely monitored to prevent misconduct, intimidation, or harassment of citizens.

He said the reason for reviving the Hisbah was to promote Islamic norms, culture, morals, discipline, and values in line with Islamic tenets, societal re-orientation, and peacebuilding.

“Islam abhors satanic behaviors and attitudes in all their forms.

“Hisbah will be encouraged to rid the state of social vices driven by negative morals and attitudes. Promoting religious activities is a cornerstone of my administration’s nine-point agenda,” he said.

The governor added, “I will continue to give religious affairs the attention they deserve to rid the state of wanton social activities. Hisbah is not a state police force but an organized body established to sanitize Muslims in the state.”

Governor Aliyu clarified that the Hisbah would not rival conventional security agencies. “Any arrests made by Hisbah will be handed over to the respective security agency for onward prosecution in a court of law.”

He assured that operational vehicles, motorcycles, and monthly cash allocations would be consistently provided to support the commission.