VIDEO: Kano Hisbah Destroys ‘Healing Water’ Site Alleged To Be Islam’s Prophet Muhammad’s Footsteps

The Kano Hisbah Board has dismantled a renowned site known for its ‘healing waters’ situated in Hotoron Arewa within the Kano metropolis.

Naija News reports that this location had drawn numerous residents and visitors from surrounding states in search of divine or spiritual healing.

The Director General of the board, Abba Sufi, verified the demolition to journalists during a telephone interview on Wednesday (today).

“The place was demolished on Monday, April 21 after we discovered that some disgruntled elements are using the place to mislead desperate patients seeking treatment,” Sufi told The PUNCH.

He asserted that the board would not permit certain ‘undesirable elements’ to deceive individuals under the guise of providing treatment for various ailments.

Sufi cautioned residents of Kano and visitors from other areas to ignore claims regarding the sanctity of the location, labelling it a fraudulent scheme.

He further stated that the site had been destroyed.

Below is a video clip showing Kano residents trooping to drink, bathe and fetch from the muddy water believed to bear Islam’s Prophet Muhammad’s footsteps.