No More Night Club In Katsina – Hisbah Declares

The Katsina State chapter of Sharia Police, Hisbah, has prohibited all nightclub operations throughout the state, referencing Islamic principles and the necessity of maintaining moral standards.

The Hisbah Commander-General, Aminu Usman (Abu Ammar), announced this development in a statement released in Katsina on Wednesday.

He emphasized that nightclub proprietors are required to close their venues in order to mitigate immoral activities, safeguard societal values, and tackle security issues within the state.

“The board warned that violators would face strict penalties. Security agencies have been instructed to ensure full compliance with the order.

“We are committed to building a morally upright society and ensuring peace and security in Katsina State,” Usman said.

He added that the Board has communicated with pertinent security agencies, including the State’s Commissioner for Internal Security, to ensure the effective implementation of the directive, he confirmed.

Usman stated that this action is in harmony with Hisbah’s overarching initiatives to guarantee that residents maintain their lives in accordance with religious and moral principles.

Meanwhile, barely three months ago, the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, warned members of the state’s Hisbah Corps against exploiting innocent citizens.

Governor Aliyu reminded members of the Hisbah Corps that they must operate within the law establishing their operation and ensure they do not contravene the nation’s existing laws.

Naija News reports that Aliyu said this while inaugurating the re-established Sokoto State Hisbah Corps to reduce societal decay and vices within the state.

He promised that the activities of the Hisbah would be monitored to ensure strict compliance with the laws that govern its establishment.

“The Hisbah board is not intended to replace the conventional security agencies, but rather to complement their efforts in safeguarding the lives and property of the people in the state.

“The Hisbah board operates under legal authority and is empowered to make arrests, subsequently handing over suspects to the police for prosecution before a Shari’a Court.

“We will continue to monitor the activities of the corps to ensure strict compliance with the laws that govern its establishment,” Governor Aliyu said.