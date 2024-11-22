‘Fame Is Landing Me In Trouble’ – BBNaija Queen Mercy Atang

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, has lamented about receiving vile comments on social media due to her celebrity status.

Naija New reports that the reality TV star, in a post via her Instagram page, shared a demeaning comment someone made on her page.

According to the social media user, Queen frowned at someone who had questioned the whereabouts of her husband, noting that she also threw shade at someone online.

Reacting to the comment via her social media page, Queen said she cannot recall throwing shade at anyone online.

The BBNaija star stated that she often receives vile comments online but hardly responds to them or defends herself.

She wrote, “On this internet. I’ve read so much about myself. All I can say is this space is vile. I can’t even recall throwing a shade at anyone. I mind my business and hustle. I don’t even defend myself on this space, no matter how bad. I have seen real love from my fans on this internet. My dm is filled with amazing and lovely comments from y’all.

”And I’ve also read comments and sometimes I do ask myself, Queen is this you or someone else? God help me. All I’ve always prayed for is too be famous and rich. Fame I’ve. Money I’m hustling up to get. But it may seem as though the fame is landing me in troubling here and there. God help me.”