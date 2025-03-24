‘Many Ladies Flooded His DM’ – BBNaija’s Queen Speaks About Purported Breakup With Husband

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, has expressed anger about the vile messages in her husband’s DM after rumours made rounds that they had broken up.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star, in a post via her Instagram page on Sunday, said some ladies stormed her husband’s page to badmouth her while others offered themselves to replace her as his wife.

While explaining her predicament with online trolls, Queen said she now understands why some people say marriages should be kept lowkey because the internet is not a safe space.

She wrote, “This isn’t the first time these “strolls” have found their way into my husband’s DMs to say ridiculous things. You trolled me, I reacted, and then you ran to his DMs to say you wanted to drag me. Did someone tell you I’m scared of being dragged? I’ve had enough of it. You have no idea what I’ve been through regarding online trolling; I’ve developed a thick skin for it.

“I now understand why so many people keep their marriages low-key. Trust me, this space is not safe.

“A few months ago, when rumours spread that my husband and I had broken up, the number of girls who flooded his DMs was shocking. Some were bad-mouthing me, others boldly offering to marry him, claiming they’d be more “obedient” than me. I’ve really seen it all in this space.

“Sometimes, I feel like hiding his Instagram account or stopping myself from posting him. The kind of messages he reads about me—only God can help me handle them.

“Please, if you want to drag me, go ahead, but don’t cross the line. If I decide to make an example of you, you won’t like it.”