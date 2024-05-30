How I Met My Husband, David Oyekanmi – BBNaija Queen Opens Up

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, has opened up about how she met her husband, David Oyekanmi, in 2023 after the fallout with her baby daddy cum Nigerian skitmaker, Lord Lamba.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star, in a lengthy post on her Instagram page, narrated how she reluctantly made a Snapchat post, and David reached out to her after the post.

Queen said her husband almost slipped off her hand because of fear, especially as she had given up on love and wanted to enjoy life.

The BBNaija star appreciated David for being patient with her and always urging her to pray in every situation.

Advertisement

She wrote, “Thank you God for the fruit of the spirit. 2nd November 2023, I will forever cherish this date. I was on my way back from a movie set. I was already home but I had done a snap chat video. Something kept saying a post on Snapchat.

“I really don’t like posting on snap but I just obeyed and posted. The next day I noticed King David had dropped a msg. I replied, then went ahead to view his snap. In my head, wow David is so fine. His girlfriend is lucky I dropped my phones and went ahead with my business. Few minutes came a reply from my king. He asked for my phone number, and I sent it.

“My darlings, there’s a lot in the other side of fear. How I almost allowed this precious jewel to slip off my hand all because of fear. I was tired of giving it all when it comes to (LOVE) at some point I just wanted to enjoy life. I was done, I was tired.

Advertisement

“Thank you David for not giving up on me so fast, thank you for being patient with me. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I thank you for all the times you hold my hand in every situation and say baby let’s pray. Thank you for being my personal pastor. Always reminding me of God’s will and purpose for his children.

“I prayed and cried to God. He saw my heart and gave me a precious gift which is you my love. I will forever love you my king. You’re the best I have ever had. I promise to give this my best. Forever is the goal. Happy Birthday my king, my precious jewel, My intentional man. I love you cr*y king David.”