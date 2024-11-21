You Are An Embarrassment To Tinubu – Adeleke’s Aide Slams APC For Defending Officer Accused Of Shooting Park Manager

Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson of the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has berated the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for defending the police officer who allegedly shot Comrade Nurudeen Iyanda, A.K.A Alowonle, the Chairman of the State Park Management Committee.

Speaking during an episode of Unique FM radio station programme, Olawale argued that the defence of the APC confirmed a series of reports that the officer was posted to Osun state to haunt down PDP and state government officials.

He stated that the APC has told the world that the officer was acting on their behalf.

Olawale described the party as an embarrassment to President Bola Tinubu’s adminstration.

According to him, “the said officer in the last four months has been harassing and intimidating PDP and state officials with several complaints lodged with police authorities unattended to.”

“Now that the state APC has openly defended the officer, we now have direct evidence that his activities were politically motivated and coordinated and directed by the state APC

“The State APC has told the whole world that the officer was acting on its behalf. Or how can one defend a party justifying near killing of a man already handcuffed and in police custody?”

“Alowonle was involved in a domestic brawl with his neighbor and the police intervention later revealed alleged illegal possession of firearms. The next step is to charge him to court and not shoot him with likely intention to kill.

“Is the APC positing that a suspect can be shot at will without recourse to law?. Is the APC saying a suspect in custody can be executed without trial?

“Governor Ademola Adeleke is a law abiding leader who will never shield any criminal. Any state official who breaches the law must face the music. But it is anti-democratic for an officer to become an agent of violence on partisan consideration. The Nigeria police must be fair to all citizens irrespective of political affiliations. That is the rule of law.

“For the APC, the press statement issued today is a new low. Osun APC is clearly an embarrassment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”