Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in Anambra, Dan Ulasi, has urged the party to begin a strategic alliance with Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Ulasi, in an interview on ARISE News on Friday, April 25, 2025, stated that Peter Obi remains one of the few credible figures in Nigerian politics and that the PDP should not hesitate to engage him.

According to Ulasi, Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State, is a factor of progress if there are no overambitious and inordinate people in the PDP who do not want to be overshadowed.

He noted that if the party’s focus truly lies in national development and credible leadership, then forging ties with Obi is a step in the right direction.

With Peter Obi’s over six million votes in the last presidential election, Ulasi noted this as proof that he is not only influential but a viable force in Nigerian politics.

He said, “Peter Obi is a factor of progress. He’s a success himself. In the last presidential election, he had over six million votes. So if there are no over ambitious, inordinately ambitious people in PDP who don’t want to be overshadowed, who don’t want their positions to be diluted, yes, Peter Obi is somebody the party should openly approach because we’re talking about leadership for a better government of Nigeria, not a better person for Nigeria, not a better party for Nigeria.

“There are individuals who have the characteristics of performance, who have integrity, who have honor, and Peter Obi is one of the very few in this country who has such qualities.

“If the party does decide to approach him and solicit my advice, I have enough contact and relationship with Peter Obi that I will convince him about the future and why it is necessary for all of us to come together to be able to stop the menace that is going on in Abuja presently.”