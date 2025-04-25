I Don’t Take Tinubu For Granted, He Is A Master Strategist, Politician – Ulasi To APC

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Dan Ulasi, has advised the party to consider its future and start building solid political structures.

Ulasi warned the opposition not to take Tinubu for granted, insisting that he is a master strategist.

The PDP stated this during an appearance on Arise News while reacting to the gale of defections from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Ulasi: “If I can put you back some 20 years ago, former PDP National Chairman now late, Vincent Ogbulafor also said PDP will run Nigeria for 60 years, but it’s now for you to know if the party can run.

“The pronouncement people make out of the comfort of their bedroom or office, they have the right so to do, but I can tell you that Tinubu is an embodiment of reasonable doubt. He is a summary of an embodiment of reasonable doubt.

“For a president, as killings were going on in Makurdi and Plateau – my president was in Paris for days and only God knows what he was doing. From there he went to London.

“So you start asking yourself, what is the reference point of human beings who leave the PDP, Labour Party or others to join the APC.

“There has to be some performance reference, I give Bola Tinubu one credit, he is a master politician and a strategist. I have always said this from the time he was governor of Lagos State under Obasanjo, there was nothing the PDP didn’t do to remove him with other governors – they succeeded in five states but he stood his ground and was never removed until he finished his eight years and moved on to become the president of Nigeria.

“So he is not somebody I take for granted in any aspect of human discussion, I don’t take him for granted. He is a strategist but PDP should be thinking a lot more about their future and not just about when there is four years, people will now be thinking of coming around to be governor, this and that.

“Nobody thinks of how the party is built because if you don’t built an energized party from State to wards, there is no way you will mobilize the people to vote for you.”