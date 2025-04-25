Labour Party: Valentine Ozigbo Justifies Defection To APC, Says He Has No Regrets

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, has defended his decision to leave the Labour Party (LP) and join the ruling APC, asserting that he has no regrets about his defection.

Ozigbo, who switched parties ahead of the APC’s governorship primaries, lost the party’s ticket to Nicholas Ukachukwu, but stood firm in his choice to leave the LP, citing discomfort with the party’s internal dynamics.

Speaking on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Friday, Ozigbo explained that while he had explored all available options, his concerns were not addressed within the LP, which ultimately led to his decision to leave.

“I have no regrets whatsoever,” he said when asked if he regretted his decision to join the APC.

Ozigbo also weighed in on the recent wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, stating that different politicians have their reasons for switching parties.

According to him, some defections are driven by genuine concerns, such as a lack of internal mechanisms to resolve disputes fairly and equitably.

He also acknowledged that some defections may be motivated by less noble reasons. “Some of them are genuine considerations, either because of a lack of internal party mechanism to resolve issues fairly and equitably, that can actually push somebody out, and then some others may find other reasons. Some noble, some not so noble,” Ozigbo said.

Reflecting on his decision to join the APC, Ozigbo stated that he found the main opposition parties in Nigeria to be dysfunctional.

He admitted to considering all available parties before making his final choice, emphasising that after introspection and prayer, he saw only two viable options: either join the mainstream party and work for change or remain in a dysfunctional opposition.

“I put all the parties on the table, and I did my introspection. I prayed about it, I engaged as much as I could. And for me, there are only two options we have in this country today, either be in the mainstream party and see how you can orchestrate the change that you’re looking for, or be part of opposition. I see a very dysfunctional position,” he explained.

Ozigbo maintained that his reason for joining the APC was rooted in noble intentions, particularly his mission to connect Anambra to the federal government. He stressed that his priority was always the well-being of the people of Anambra, as well as his faith.

“I am here for noble reasons. I’m here because I prioritize Anambra people first. I’m here because I also prioritize God, and I felt that there’s one party that can enable us not just get the victory, protect the mandate, connect Anambra to the center and eventually achieve better dividends of democracy, and ultimately, I have a better country,” Ozigbo said.