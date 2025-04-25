‘Some Forces Converted APC Into A Structure Not In Best Interest Of Nigeria’ – Ex-minister, Ikimi

Ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs and founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tom Ikimi, has stated that the ruling party, after its formation, was hijacked by certain forces and transformed into a structure not in the best interest of the country.

Naija News reports that Ikimi, a national leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made this statement on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at a stakeholders’ meeting in Benin City, Edo State.

He stated that at its formation, the APC was expected to act as an alternative to the former ruling PDP, noting that the idea was to replicate the two-party system that prevails in the United States and Britain.

According to Ikimi, APC is currently desperate to destroy the opposition party and become a one-party dictatorship.

He said, “My assessment is that the APC was hijacked by some forces and converted into a structure that was not of the best interest of our nation. We are all witnesses of their operations so far and indeed the disaster that we are going through.

“That party (APC) is now a collection of people possessing only personal interests.

“Despite the grave difficulties that our country faces today under the APC, it seems that all we are now presented with are just the desperate efforts to destroy the PDP so that the country may become a one-party dictatorship. It is very clear to me that the only way forward for our country now is the survival of the PDP.”

Speaking on the ongoing crisis in the party, Ikimi lamented that personal ambitions were destroying the PDP’s unity and strength in the South-South region.

According to him, the defection of PDP members in Delta State to the APC is due to the intense attack.

He added, “This stakeholders meeting is very important indeed. It conveys a very clear message to the country that the PDP in Edo State is strong and vibrant. The APC attack on the South South Region has been intense recently.

“I have seen in the press reports of the defection of our Delta State Governor to APC and this also included the defection of his predecessor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to the APC as well. I am aware of the route we took in the PDP to give Gov Sheriff Oborevwori the ticket of our party as well as to give his predecessor the Vice Presidential ticket.

“All that I can say now is that it is indeed very early to express too much regrets. It is not out of place to say that the people of Delta have not yet spoken recalling that in 2023 PDP lost Delta massively; to Senator Peter Obi of Labour Party, a candidate with no governor at that time.”