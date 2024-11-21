Tinubu To Appoint Envoys As Foreign Ministry Deploys Consular Officers

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has initiated the deployment of consular officers to diplomatic missions worldwide ahead of the expected release of a new ambassadorial list.

Naija News reports that this development follows the recall of 83 ambassadors in September 2023, a move prompted by a reassessment of Nigeria’s foreign policy under President Tinubu. The ambassadors, a mix of career and non-career envoys, were instructed to return to Nigeria by October 31, 2023, signaling a shift in diplomatic strategy aimed at realigning Nigeria’s global engagements.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, stated that the recall was at the President’s discretion, emphasizing it as part of a broader strategy to strengthen Nigeria’s international representation.

However, the absence of immediate replacements has created a diplomatic void, drawing criticism from stakeholders.

In April 2024, the government appointed 12 consuls-general and five chargés d’affaires to 14 countries as interim measures, but these positions lack the authority and influence to effectively engage at the highest diplomatic levels. On May 28, Tuggar attributed the delay in ambassadorial appointments to funding constraints, a situation former Foreign Ministry spokesperson Amb. Eche Abu-Ode confirmed would likely depend on supplementary budget allocations.

The delay mirrors similar scenarios during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, where ambassadorial appointments took up to 20 months.

Concerns have been raised that prolonged inaction could signal instability or disinterest in global affairs, potentially affecting Nigeria’s reputation and ability to attract foreign investment.

A senior Ministry of Foreign Affairs official, speaking anonymously, expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the government.

“There is silence on the issue. Nobody knows what’s going on,” the official stated.

Similarly, retired diplomats, including Amb. Ogbole Amedu-Ode and Amb. Rasheed Akinkuolie, have called for reforms to address funding and staffing challenges in Nigeria’s diplomatic missions.

Akinkuolie emphasized the importance of appointing resident ambassadors to maintain high-level engagement with host governments and suggested funding diplomatic missions through dedicated dollar accounts at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“It is not the best option not to have resident ambassadors at a post. Chargés d’affaires may not be able to relate with host governments at the highest level, which includes heads of state. A chargé d’affaires can generally only relate with foreign ministries and other officials,” Akinkuolie explained to The PUNCH.

He also stressed the need for a more streamlined process in deploying ambassadors, urging the government to prioritise ambassadorial appointments and ensure that the foreign missions are properly funded and staffed.

“Diplomatic missions should be funded from a dollar account, dedicated for the purpose at the CBN while running the ministry at home should be in the local currency,” the retired diplomat noted.

Despite the challenges, a senior government official confirmed that consular officers are being deployed to various missions, including Malaysia, Spain, and Brazil. Some officers have already reported to their new posts, while others are set to assume duties later this month.

According to another source, some officers have already reported to their new posts, while others are scheduled to assume their roles later this month.

“Yes, some of us left last week. Others even left the last two weeks. But I’m going later this month. They have brought new hands from the Ministry (of Foreign Affairs) to replace us here [at the State House] because we are being posted out of the country,” the official revealed.

Another source from the Presidency told The PUNCH, “I was posted because I was due for posting.”