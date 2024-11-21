Those Around Tinubu Have Isolated Him From Reality – PDP, LP Knock FG Over Delay In Appointing Ambassadors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for failing to appoint ambassadors more than a year after the recall of former envoys.

The party described it as a reflection of the “ineptitude and indifference” of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

Naija News reports that this development follows the recall of 83 ambassadors in September 2023, a move prompted by a reassessment of Nigeria’s foreign policy under President Tinubu. The ambassadors, a mix of career and non-career envoys, were instructed to return to Nigeria by October 31, 2023, signaling a shift in diplomatic strategy aimed at realigning Nigeria’s global engagements

Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, stated that the recall was at the President’s discretion, emphasizing it as part of a broader strategy to strengthen Nigeria’s international representation.

However, the absence of immediate replacements has created a diplomatic void, drawing criticism from stakeholders.

Speaking to The PUNCH on Wednesday, the PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, called the situation “unfortunate” and emphasized that it should be a matter of concern for all Nigerians.

He stated “Well, every time one has to comment on Tinubu’s performance as President or as Chief Administrator of this country, one is forced to do so with a melancholic feeling of despair.

‘’It is not about Tinubu anymore or about me criticizing him; it’s about the system that his ineffectiveness has created for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“The truth is, a man who cannot even appoint a single spokesperson and needs three spokespersons—no one needs to tell you that the man is clueless and has nothing to offer Nigerians. That’s why he needs more than one, two, or three people to explain to Nigerians what he’s doing or what he’s about to do.

“That he cannot even appoint ambassadors speaks volumes. The current situation regarding the ambassadorial appointments tells you the level of ineptitude and indifference he has brought into government in this 21st century.

“It is critical, given the role that these ambassadors play in their respective countries, their importance to the lives of Nigerians abroad, and the diplomatic status of Nigeria globally.”

According to Osadolor, those surrounding President Bola Tinubu may have isolated him from reality.

He stated, “It is unfortunate, and it’s something that all Nigerians should be concerned about. This President has shown time and again that his trust is complicated, and he is not addressing the issues around him.

“I can tell you for free, the President may not even be aware that ambassadors have not yet been appointed to these embassies and foreign missions. I can tell you for free—he may not even know because he is clueless about what’s happening around him.

“The people around him have boxed him into a cocoon. The man lives in a world of his own, isolated from what’s happening around him. If his life were connected to the realities around him, I’m sure he would have made efforts to address it.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, stated that the Tinubu administration came into power without a clear vision of its foreign policy, adding that this explained why the government has been unable to appoint envoys.

He said, “The implication is that a consul or consul-general cannot meet with foreign ministers of any nation. It takes an ambassador to present the position of a country to his country of residence.

“To even think this government touts itself as one going around seeking foreign investments. In as much as we have not seen any, this is a big low for Nigeria.

“Now the question we want to ask is this: Is there a paucity of personalities, career diplomats or even politicians that this government can send to foreign nations?”

“Everything about this government is politics. Nobody is even saying you should appoint a Labour Party member. Just go ahead and appoint your party members to man these foreign missions. We think that the President should wake up to his responsibilities.”