Simon Ekpa’s Arrest Is A Big Relief, It Averted Another Biafra War – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Leading Igbo Socio-cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has commended the arrest of self-acclaimed Biafra Prime Minister, Simon Ekpa by authorities in Finland.

Ohanaeze, in a statement on Thursday by its Secretary General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said the arrest of Ekpa has successfully averted another Biafra war.

He added that the development is expected to bring peace to the Southeast region as the person inciting violence through his actions and pronouncements has now been arrested.

Recall Naija News, earlier on Thursday, reported the arrest of Ekpa in Finland over allegations of promoting terrorist activities.

The statement by Isiguzoro following the arrest, said the activities of Ekpa do not align with the behaviour and wishes of Igbos and have only brought hardship and sorrow to the southeast for the past three years through the declaration of a weekly sit-at-home.

He added that the arrest is a great relief and a pointer to restoring peace and security in the Southeast.

“The Apex Igbo Sociocultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, wishes to express its profound relief and collective gratitude to the authorities following the recent arrest of Simon Njoku Ekpa, the self-proclaimed leader of the Biafra movement. His apprehension, executed by the District Court of Päijät-Hame in Finland, is seen as a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle to ensure peace and security within Southeastern Nigeria.

“Simon Ekpa’s arrest on charges of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent has been a significant turning point. His reckless intentions to declare a Sovereign Biafra Nation on December 2, 2024, have posed a substantial threat to the tranquility and stability that the people of Southeastern Nigeria have long yearned for. His actions, which have consistently sought to incite unrest and civil disorder, are antithetical to the progressive aspirations of an Igbo Nation that has decisively moved away from the harrowing conflict of the past.

“For over three years, the Southeast has endured considerable hardship due to Mr. Ekpa’s relentless campaign of fear, terror, and violence. His unlawful enforcement of the Monday Sit-At-Home order has resulted in catastrophic economic ramifications, amounting to a staggering loss of over 22 trillion naira in investment opportunities. Our communities have suffered from the psychological trauma and socioeconomic repercussions of these actions, which were supported by an unfortunate gang of armed individuals under his command.

“As we reflect on the implications of his arrest, it is paramount to note that the silence enveloping the 95 Local Government Areas in the Southeast following the news speaks volumes about the collective relief felt by our people. We have long been wary of the potential for renewed conflict, and the prospect of Ekpa’s plans coming to fruition was a source of great anxiety. The Igbos have not forgotten the harrowing consequences of the Biafra War and are resolutely unprepared to return to a path of violence,” the statement reads.

It added that Ohanaeze Ndigbo supports the arrest of Ekpa, and the development is a pointer to the fact that the people of the region would not encourage violence in the guise of agitation.

The group urged the authorities in Finland to take decisive legal action against the arrested Ekpa so it can be known that the people of Southeastern Nigeria are peaceful.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands firm in its conviction that individuals like Simon Ekpa are not fit to lead our sophisticated and vibrant nation into unprovoked conflict. His actions and ideologies represent a radical departure from the desires of the Igbo people who are striving for a restructured and peaceful Nigeria, not a return to strife and division. Our elders, leaders, and civil society stakeholders have consistently advocated for dialogue and peace over violence and rebellion. Simon Ekpa’s ideations starkly contrast with these values, and his endeavours were met with widespread disapproval amongst our respected elders and esteemed leaders.

“Moreover, it is noteworthy that our organization has raised concerns regarding the prolonged silence of the Finnish government in relation to Ekpa’s incitement and alleged sponsorship of violence against the Igbo people. This arrest presents an opportunity to reassess that trajectory and send a clear message that such malevolence, disguised under the guise of agitation, will not be entertained.

“In conclusion, we urge the Finnish authorities to take decisive action in light of the legal proceedings surrounding Simon Ekpa, particularly as we approach the significant date of December 2, 2024. Let it be known that the people of Southeast Nigeria are unequivocally opposed to any incitement of conflict and are committed to cultivating a peaceful environment conducive to economic and social development.

“The arrest of Simon Ekpa is, without a doubt, a milestone toward averting the specter of a second Biafra War. Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands resolute in its pursuit of prosperity and peace for all Nigerians and remains committed to the ideals of unity and collaboration among the tribes of our great nation.

“In solidarity and with hope for a brighter future, we extend our sincere gratitude to all stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our people,” the statement concluded.