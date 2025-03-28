“A Civil War Still Unresolved” – Ohanaeze Condemns Senate’s Refusal To Honour Humphrey Nwosu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has strongly criticized the Nigerian Senate’s refusal to immortalize the former National Electoral Commission (NEC) Chairman, Professor Humphrey Nwosu, stating that it reinforces the notion that the civil war against the Igbo people is not yet over.

Ohanaeze condemned the actions of the 10th Senate, asserting that the institution has become a platform for unpatriotic behaviors that perpetuate historical injustices.

In a statement issued on Friday by its factional Deputy President-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group described the Senate’s rejection of a posthumous honor for Professor Nwosu as a grievous affront to justice and historical acknowledgment.

According to Isiguzoro, Nwosu’s leadership in conducting the June 12, 1993, elections remains unparalleled, as he oversaw the most credible, transparent, and peaceful electoral process in Nigeria’s history.

He noted that it was during this election that Chief Moshood Abiola emerged as the widely acknowledged winner, a truth later recognized by both former President Muhammadu Buhari and the current President Bola Tinubu, who officially declared June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria.

Senate’s Decision Perpetuates Igbo Marginalization

Isiguzoro, in the statement, said: “To honor Chief Abiola while neglecting Professor Nwosu is not merely hypocritical; it is an act that perpetuates the systemic marginalization of the Igbo nation and reinforces the oppressive cycles that began with the events of 1966.

“The decision to dismiss Professor Nwosu’s legacy and contributions signifies more than an oversight; it unveils a troubling hierarchy of hypocrisy calculated to undermine the fabric of our nation.

“The continued refusal to acknowledge the sacrifices made by Professor Nwosu and others like him is an affront to the ideals of democracy and unity.

“Such actions echo the sentiments of a civil war still unresolved, one that is waged in the halls of power rather than on the battlefield.”

Southeast Senators Walk Out in Protest

Ohanaeze commended Southeast senators and their allies, who demonstrated integrity and courage by staging a walkout on March 27, 2025, in protest of the Senate’s decision to reject a bill seeking to rename the INEC headquarters after Professor Nwosu.

Isiguzoro continued: “Their actions reflect a principled stance for justice, a commendable effort to combat the growing perception that the Senate operates outside the interests of democracy and the Nigerian people.

“Let it be unequivocally stated that the 10th Senate has long abdicated its moral authority and jurisdiction over the public recognition of its historical figures.”

Call for Presidential Action to Honor Nwosu

Ohanaeze insisted that the responsibility of immortalizing Professor Nwosu now lies with the Executive and urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Southeast governors to rise above partisan politics and correct this historical injustice.

Isiguzoro stated: “The responsibility to honor such icons falls squarely upon the Executive. Thus, we urgently call upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our Southeast governors to rise above partisan politics and collectively resolve to immortalize Professor Humphrey Nwosu.

“This crucial act would not only restore the integrity of our political landscape but also reaffirm our shared narrative—a narrative that recognizes the contributions of all who have fought and sacrificed for the democratic ideals we cherish.”

Ohanaeze maintained that immortalizing Professor Nwosu is not just a tribute to his individual legacy but a necessary step toward healing historical wounds and uniting Nigeria.

Isiguzoro concluded: “It is a powerful statement of unity and resilience against the forces that have sought to silence the Igbo voice. We invite all Nigerians to join us in this noble cause, as we demand acknowledgment of our history and the valiant efforts of those who paved the way for our democracy.“