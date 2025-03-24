2027: North Has Decisively Abandoned Tinubu – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has declared that the possibility of reconciliation between the Northern region and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reached a point of no return.

Despite a series of presidential appointments and infrastructure promises, Ohanaeze stated that the once-promising partnership between Tinubu and the North has now deteriorated into a mere shadow of its former self.

In a statement issued on Monday, the factional Deputy President-General of Ohanaeze, Mazi Okechukwu Isigozoro, claimed that the North has firmly abandoned Tinubu, and that the north is now actively forming alliances with leaders from the Southeast and Niger Delta with the sole objective of challenging his re-election bid in 2027.

The statement emphasized that it was crucial for President Tinubu to understand the harsh reality: without an immediate reversal of key federal government policies and the swift implementation of substantial corrective measures, Nigeria’s suffering masses will inevitably be drawn to opposition coalitions, particularly those led by Northern leaders, advocating for a transformative leadership change.

Ohanaeze urged the federal government to implement a significant shift in its approach, specifically calling for a credible National Census in 2025. The census, they proposed, should include mandatory identification of ethnicity and religion to provide an accurate representation of Nigeria’s demographics.

The group noted that current data shows that 39% of the Northern population consists of Igbo communities, while 31% are Middle Belt Christians, and the Hausa and Fulani people represent only 30%.

Ohanaeze suggested that the consistent resistance of Northern leaders to include such demographic identifiers in previous censuses reflected their awareness of this reality.

The organization also stressed the need for the federal government to prioritize the needs of the Igbo nation in its policies, which, according to them, would foster solidarity across all Nigerian Local Government Areas and form the basis for a more inclusive national dialogue.

“President Tinubu should act decisively without delay,” the statement urged, calling for the establishment of a sixth state for the Southeast, the revitalization of the Eastern Economic Corridor, and the reopening and dredging of the Calabar Seaport, which has been inactive for 57 years.

Additionally, Ohanaeze called for the full utilization of the Port Harcourt Seaport, the construction of a deep seaport in Azumiri (Abia State), and the upgrading of the Port Harcourt-Aba-Enugu-Maiduguri railway to standard gauge.

The political release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was also emphasized as a critical step in rebuilding trust and fostering engagement.

“By doing so, President Tinubu can dismantle the perceived Northern numerical superiority that has long perpetuated outdated political dominance,” Ohanaeze said, emphasizing that a transparent and inclusive 2025 Census is vital for establishing a new political balance in Nigeria.

The statement also called on the federal government to extend an olive branch to non-violent Biafra agitators, urging dialogue to address the growing insecurity and violence in the Southeast.

Emerging signs, according to Ohanaeze, suggest that proponents of non-violent self-determination are ready for reconciliation.

“The federal government must act now to seize this critical opportunity for peace and stability in the Southeast,” the statement concluded. “For the well-being of Nigeria, we must choose dialogue over division and cooperation over confrontation.”