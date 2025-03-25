Natasha: Stop Making Spurious Allegations Against INEC – Ohanaeze Warns ‘Mischief Makers’

The Apex Igbo Sociocultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned rumour mongers claiming that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is planning to recall embattled Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to desist from making the unfounded allegation.

Ohanaeze warned mischief makers to desist forthwith so that the credibility of INEC would not be soiled.

Speaking via a statement on Tuesday by the Deputy President General of Ohanaeze Ndidgbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group called on stakeholders to rally support for the nation’s democratic institution to thrive.

The statement read in part, “The Apex Igbo Sociocultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, issues this profound statement to unequivocally condemn the malicious and unfounded allegations made against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), particularly under the astute leadership of Professor Mahmoud Yakubu. We assert, with the utmost conviction, that the credibility and neutrality of INEC have positively improved in recent times, making it imperative for all stakeholders to rally in support of our democratic institutions.

“Moreover, the Nigerian populace is acutely aware of the unfolding political drama surrounding the proposed recall of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. It is profoundly undemocratic for shadowy figures and obscure factions to create artificial panic through spurious allegations against INEC. Such actions, if not curtailed, pose a significant risk of inciting violence that could culminate in the destruction of INEC offices and threaten the safety of its officials across the nation.

“Particularly troubling are the reports of clandestine plans by unprincipled politicians to exploit the ongoing political crisis between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Such maneuvers are designed to orchestrate chaos and to manipulate the public narrative surrounding Professor Yakubu and his pivotal role at INEC.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo stands steadfast at the forefront of advocating for improvements in INEC’s independence, credibility, and transparency. We believe that the commendable initiatives undertaken by Professor Yakubu to reshape INEC for efficient electoral reform and to enhance its constitutional role as an unbiased national electoral umpire should not be undermined by orchestrated, faceless groups. It is our collective duty to support those endeavors rather than allow them to be derailed by malicious intent.”