Nnewi Shooting Not To Disrupt Ifeanyi Ubah’s Burial – Police

The Police Command in Anambra says the shooting in Nnewi, on Wednesday, was not to disrupt the burial of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Anambra State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the shooting was from another security agency that mistook the police operatives as unfriendly forces and shot at them.

Tochukwu Ikenga stated this to newsmen on Thursday in Awka. He emphasized that the attack was not from unknown gunmen.

“The command is aware of the shooting incident that took place at Izuchukwu Junction, Nnobi/Nnewi road by 7 pm on Wednesday, were security operatives mistook the police operatives as unfriendly forces and opened fire at them.

“We emphasize that the attack on the operatives was not from non-state actors or any attempt to disrupt the burial of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah,” Ikenga clarified.

Ikenga explained that preliminary information showed that the security operatives on investigation trailed a suspect to a security checkpoint before the gun duel ensued.

According to him, unfortunately, bullets hit the fuel tank of the Toyota Venza Sedan carrying the men, and it was razed down.

“Two innocent passers-by were injured and they have been taken to the hospital. Police sue for calm to allow for investigations into the incident as the issue was under control,” he added.

The PPRO said that joint security forces have been deployed to ensure Nnewi is calm throughout the burial ceremonies of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.