My Trial Has Instilled In Me A Deeper Sense Of Humility – Reinstated Jigawa Commissioner

The Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara has stated that his trials is proof that no one is above being tested by Allah SWT.

He stated this via a statement addressed to newsmen.

Recall that the politician was accused of of having an affair with a married woman in an uncompleted building.

He was subsequently suspended by the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi pending the outcome of the investigation by the AIG zone 1 and the Shari’a court’s judgement.

However, Sankara was acquitted and discharged by the Kano State Upper Sharia Court.

Governor Namadi recalled the commissioner following the court judgement

Speaking on the allegation against him, the Commissioner said, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Umar A. Namadi, for reinstating me to my position as the Commissioner of Special Duties of Jigawa State. I am truly thankful for your unwavering support and confidence during this challenging period.

“I also extend my sincere appreciation to my family, friends, and well-wishers who stood by me, offered their love, and prayed for my vindication. Your support has been invaluable, and I am deeply grateful for your belief in my integrity.

“I thank Allah SWT for granting me justice and clearing my name. This trial has reminded me that no one is above being tested by Allah SWT, and it has instilled in me a deeper sense of humility and dedication to my role as a public servant

“I am committed to serving my community with renewed vigor and mindfulness, ensuring that I remain cautious in my duties moving forward.”