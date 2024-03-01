Video: What Will Happen If You Catch Your Wife Cheating And Decide To Forgive Her – Clergyman Sends Warning To Men

A Nigerian clergyman identified as Prophet Ezenwa George Ritabbi has warned husbands not to forgive their wives if they are caught cheating.

The clergyman gave the warning via a viral video, Naija News understands.

The clergyman, while preaching in his church, said a man caught his wife cheating with another man and wanted to know what he should do.

Addressing his congregation, he argued that a woman would lose respect for her husband if he forgives her after catching her in the act of adultery.

He said, ‘’I am not a hypocrite, anything you want to do, do. Go and tell her ‘’mummy, stop moving with men. The one you did is breaking my heart. Please don’t do it again, you know I love you. You know you are a beautiful woman. Please don’t do it again. You are hurting me’. Tell her that and continue staying with her.

“Na my mouth you go hear say God die? Don’t you know the bible gives room for divorce? Jesus said except adultery. Jesus gave room for divorce.

“Once you catch a woman in the act, she is dead in your heart. Any man that says his body system will function when he has caught his wife is a liar, except you don’t love her. You lust after her.

“It is better your wife is cheating and you don’t know, she will respect you but when you catch your wife and you keep her, the respect is gone.’’

