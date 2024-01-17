Manchester City’s Kyle Walker Expecting Fourth Child With Estranged Wife

Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker is expecting a fourth child from his estranged wife, Annie Kilner in March.

Naija News has reported that Annie kicked out Kyle Walker from their matrimonial home in late December after she confirmed that the footballer has had a second child with his baby mama, Lauryn Goodman.

The same Lauryn contributed to their break up in 2019 when she made it public that the footballer was the father of her first child.

Months after the breakup, Annie accepted Kyle Walker back to their £2.4 million mansion in Manchester and they made their union official months after.

Despite making his union to Annie official, the footballer continued to be linked to cheating scandals including the one involving him and Lauryn. Hence, Annie had to announce that she had parted ways with the footballer once again.

Earlier in the week, Walker and Annie met in an open space as the British model handed over their 11-year-old son, Roman, to the footballer.

The England international had to pick up the boy as he wanted a company to the 2023 The Best FIFA award which was held in London on Monday.

During the process of handing the boy to the footballer, it became public that Annie was pregnant. A source close to the family confirmed to the Sun that the British model is six months pregnant and she is expected to give birth in March.

This will make it the fourth child the British model will be having with Kyle Walker and the footballer’s 6th child overall if Lauryn’s two children are added into the equation.