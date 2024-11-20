Husband Rejects Sharia Court Ruling Clearing Jigawa Commissioner

Nasiru Buba, who accused Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara, of having an affair with his wife, has rejected the Kano Upper Sharia Court’s ruling that cleared the politician of any wrongdoing.

The court, presided over by Judge Ibrahim Sarki Yola, dismissed the adultery case due to lack of evidence.

According to the judge, a police investigation found no proof supporting Buba’s claims.

“The report from the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police indicates no evidence of an illicit affair between Auwal Danladi Sankara and Tasleem Baba Nabegu. Since the complainant and his lawyers were absent to challenge this submission, the case is hereby struck out,” the judge ruled.

Despite the dismissal, Buba remains dissatisfied. Speaking to journalists in Kano, he alleged that he provided ample evidence, including 854 pictures, over 100 video clips, 200 WhatsApp voice notes, and more than 500 hours of call records.

He claimed the evidence was obtained through his wife, Tasleem Baba Nabegu.

“If the court cleared them, they are not cleared in the eyes of God and those who know the truth. I leave everything to Allah; He will be the ultimate judge,” Buba stated.

Buba’s lawyer, Rabi’u Sidi, also criticized the court proceedings, claiming they were not informed about the ruling.

“We were not notified of the court session, and as a necessary party to the case, it was improper for the court to proceed without us. We only learned about the ruling through the news,” he said. Sidi added that the legal team is deliberating on their next steps.

The case originated on August 17, 2024, when the Kano State Hisbah Board reportedly arrested the Commissioner alongside a married woman in an uncompleted building.

Sankara has consistently denied the allegations.