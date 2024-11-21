Chidimma Is An Example Africa Should Unite – Tuggar

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has said the victory of Chidimma Adetshina at the 2024 Miss Universe pageantry showed Africa’s potential when united.

Tuggar noted that if African countries support and uplift one another, the continent would achieve much together.

He stated this in his congratulatory message to the Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma, on Thursday.

The Minister emphasized that her brilliance, poise and passion represent Nigeria and Africa’s beauty and strength on the global stage.

“Congratulations to Chidimma Adetshina on being crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania!

“Your brilliance, poise and passion represent the beauty and strength of Nigeria and Africa on the global stage.

“The victory reminds us of the incredible potential we hold as a continent when we uplift and support one another.

“Here’s to celebrating African excellence and fostering deeper bonds between our nations,” Tuggar said.

Naija News reported that Chidimma dropped her contest for Miss Universe South Africa following an investigation into her citizenship by South Africa’s Home Ministry’s office.

She, however, returned to Nigeria, to contest Miss Universe Nigeria following an invitation from the organizers. Chidimma won the Miss Universe Nigeria having represented Taraba State.

At the 2024 Miss Universe contest, the Enugu State indigene model was the 1st runner-up. She was also crowned Miss Univers Africa and Oceania.