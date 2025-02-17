‘Chidimma Adetshina’s Mother Arrested In South Africa Over Alleged Fraudulent Documents’

South African authorities have confirmed the arrest of Anabela Rungo, mother of reigning Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina, over alleged immigration violations.

Home Affairs spokesperson, Siya Qoza, disclosed that Rungo was arrested in Cape Town over the weekend during a joint operation with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

According to Qoza, Rungo’s residency documentation was revoked in September 2024 after officials discovered it had been fraudulently obtained.

“Investigators from the department, assisted by SAPS, detained Anabela Rungo at a property in Cape Town. Her documents were found to be fraudulent, rendering her ineligible to remain in South Africa,” Qoza stated.

Defying Immigration Laws

Despite being declared ‘undesirable,’ Rungo continued to reside in the country using her Mozambican passport.

“Rungo’s continued presence violates immigration laws, and she is also under investigation by the Hawks for potential misrepresentation and fraud,” Qoza added.

Immigration lawyer, Ashraf Essop, told eNCA that Rungo may face deportation.

“Once your documents are invalidated, you either leave voluntarily or face detention and deportation,” Essop explained.

Rungo’s legal troubles follow scrutiny after her daughter, Adetshina, was disqualified from the Miss South Africa pageant due to citizenship issues. Adetshina later won Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 and finished as first runner-up at Miss Universe 2024.