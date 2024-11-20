I Am Done, I Quit Pageantry – Chidimma Adetshina Announces

Miss Universe runner-up, Chidimma Adetshina, has announced that she plans on quitting pageantry.

Adetshina disclosed this during a recent interview with Silverbird TV.

According to her, pageantry has been a traumatic experience for her.

She lamented that she almost quit during the Miss Universe contest.

The model said she was quitting pageantry for personal reasons and relocating to Nigeria from her estranged country, South Africa.

She said, “Finishing in the top 2 [at the Miss Universe competition] is still a shocker for me… Honestly, I am done. Pageantry was a real traumatic experience for me.

“People still don’t understand how I felt. There were times when I almost quit during the Miss Universe contest. I’m really done with pageantry. I want to focus on myself and establish who I am. And forward my education as well.”

After finishing as 1st runner-up at the Miss Universe competition, Adetshina was named Miss Universe Africa and Oceania

She won Miss Nigeria after withdrawing from the Miss South Africa contest after she attracted scrutiny over her nationality.

Chidimma Adetshina Is A Symbol Of Hope – Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has commended.Adetshina on her successful outing at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

Speaking on Monday via a post on X, Peter Obi said Adetshina’s rise to stardom is a demonstration of resilience, perseverance, and dedication.

Naija News recalls Adetshina emerged as the first runner-up at the 73rd Miss Universe Competition held in Mexico. The organisers took to Instagram on Sunday morning to announce the result.

In his reaction, Obi praised her for putting aside every challenge in her way and making a name for herself on the international scene through hard work.

“I followed with keen attention, the journey of our Nigerian beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina, and her rise to stardom. I can only describe her journey as a demonstration of resilience, perseverance, and dedication.

“Through her struggles and the very challenging times, she held on to faith, hope, and her determination to rise to the top.

“And today, she has emerged victorious.

“She may not have received the 2024 Miss Universe crown, but competing against over 120 contestants from around the world and securing the first runner-up position in the competition and first position in Africa is a giant stride of which we are proud.

“I sincerely congratulate her for believing in herself and our nation. And to all those who contributed to her success today, your hard work has indeed paid off.”

Speaking further, Obi described the beauty queen as a symbol of hope and an assurance that a better Nigeria is possible no matter the obstacles in the way.

“In these very challenging times in our nation, she stands as a symbol of hope, especially to our youths facing different kinds of challenges, in their journey to greatness – Never give up, no matter how hard the journey, success lies ahead.

“As I have always said, we will remain committed to building a better Nigeria for our very talented youths, no matter the obstacles that stand in our way, because undoubtedly – The New Nigeria is POssible.- PO,” he concluded.